OBITUARY: Herman Nelson McLemore

Herman Nelson McLemore’s life came to an end on Friday, November 7, 2025 at Alive Hospice Nashville, Nashville, TN at the age of 73. Herman was born on December 14, 1951 in Franklin, Williamson County, Tennessee, to the parents of Ruben Allen McLemore and Curley Petway.

He leaves to cherish his memories, sons, Tony McLemore, Tylan McLemore and Tory Vaughn; devoted and loving companion, Debbie Fleming; bonus son, Tamon Robinson; sisters, Brenda M. Patton and JoAnn Buford; brother, Don Ray McLemore; aunts, Rosie Beech, Jennie V. Patton and Emma Petway; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends, devoted friends, Shirleen Davis, Harvey Christman and Donnell Lane.

Memorial Service for Mr. Herman McLemore will be Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 12 Noon at Waters Funeral Home, 1408 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN. Minister Terry Fleming, officiating. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

