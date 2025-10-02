OBITUARY: Herman Leonard Osborne

On Tuesday, September 30, 2025, Herman Leonard Osborne clocked out of this world and punched into Heaven’s time clock, surrounded by the family who adored him (and who are still not sure what they’re going to do without his jokes, stories, and occasional unsolicited advice).

Born July 26, 1960, in Williamson County, Tennessee, Herman was the son of the late Howlett and Effie Osborne. He grew up in a family big enough to start its own ball team—and though many of his siblings went on ahead of him, Earlean Morgan, Gail Holt, Rufus Osborne, Tom Osborne, Frank Osborne, James Osborne & David Osborne, we imagine the reunion up yonder is already too loud for the angels.

Herman leaves behind his wife of 27 years, Betty Pearl Osborne, who still laughs at his corny jokes; his children, Joni Osborne, Frankie (Holly) Osborne, Harry Austin Jerome Osborne & J.J (Tammy) King; eight grandchildren—Casey Ezll, Henry Osborne, Easton Osborne, Shelby Harshaw, Gunner Osborne, Liam Osborne, Lane Crutcher, and Caden Osborne, who could always count on Papaw to sneak them candy when Mom wasn’t looking. He also leaves behind his niece, Laci Garner, who never had to wonder if Uncle Herman was in her corner. Siblings, Jessie Osborne, Hershal Osborne, Snow King, and Harry Glen, who inherited both his stubborn streak and his soft heart.

Friends and family are invited to gather and swap “Herman stories” on Friday, October 3, 2025, from 4:00–8:00 PM at New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church, 9004 Ed Scott Road, Primm Springs, TN. His funeral service will be held there the next day, Saturday, October 4, at 12:00 PM, with visitation two hours prior. Brother J.J. King will be officiating—though Herman would likely insist he gets the last word. https://www.stephensfs.com

Carrying him to rest will be pallbearers Kevin Pratt, Frankie Osborne, Brayden Howell, Kaiden Fitzgerald, Tommy Harshaw, and Chad Osborne. Honorary pallbearers include Jack Clark, Dale Jackson, Dakota King, Denton King, Danny Mangrum, and Donald Hartly.

Though his earthly work is finished, Herman leaves behind laughter, love, and a legacy of stories that will outlast us all.

For more obituaries, visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email