OBITUARY: Herman Edward Davis

Herman Edward Davis, 88, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Herman was born in White, Georgia to William and Georgia Davis on January 10th, 1934.

Herman is preceded in death by brothers, W. T. Davis, Mervil Davis, Phillip Davis, Bobby Davis; sisters, Virginia Champion, Catherine Taylor, and Dixie Champion.

Herman is survived by his loving wife, Darnell Davis; sons, Craig (Kristy) Davis, Brett (Corinne Witzel) Davis, Todd (Anita) Davis; grandchildren, Justin (Sarah) Davis, Morgan Davis, Chase Davis, Hayden Davis, Halen Russ, Arlo Davis, and Cora Davis; brothers, Johnny Davis, Steve Davis; sisters, Betty Logan, Deborah Chambers and Shirley Castleberry.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 28, 2022. Location to be determined.

Memorials may be given to the Salvation Army, www.give.salvationarmyusa.org

