OBITUARY: Herchel Wayne Winstead

Herchel Wayne Winstead of College Grove, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, he was 84 years old.

He was born in Washburn, TN to the late Shields & Mary Winstead.

He was a member of Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Herchel was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He worked at the Department of Safety for the State of Tennessee. Twenty years of which were spent assigned to the Governor’s Security Detail.

Herchel is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Ann Trice Winstead; daughter, Karri (Chris) Tomlin; brother, Von Winstead; grandchildren, Alex Still, Sam (Addy) Still, Katie (Maison) Gray and Kassie Tomlin; great-granddaughter, Lyla Gray; niece, Jackie (Eddie) Savage; nephew, Will (Lisa) Trice and many other loving family members.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Jim Taylor will officiate. Pallbearers will be Will Trice, Alex Still, Sam Still, Ben Rhett, Eddie Savage, Chris Tomlin and Maison Gray.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

