OBITUARY: Herbert Howard Johnson, Jr.

Herbert Howard Johnson, Jr. age 65 of Thompsons Station, TN passed away November 11, 2021. He was born in Yokohama, Japan to the late Herbert H. Sr. & Loretta Johnson.

He is survived by his partner, Thelma Jean Bennett; brother, Robert (Wanda) Johnson; sister, Connie (Tony) Jones and five grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held 7:00PM Monday, November 15, 2021, with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. The interment will be in Johnson Hollow Cemetery. Family and friends from Burwood will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Herbert Johnson, Jr. Memorial Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

To watch the service live, please visit the link below.

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1637038408148413