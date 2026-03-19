Herbert Francis Hafner Jr., age 53, of Lewisburg, TN passed away March 12, 2026, in Lewisburg from injuries sustained in a residential fire. Herbert was born May 10, 1972, to Herbert Francis Hafner Sr. and the late Jerrie Alvina Steele Hafner. Herbert was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Lewisburg, TN. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother George Steele and his girlfriend Mary Brown.

Herbert loved his family dearly. He loved spending time with them and being active. Herbert was known to make you laugh and smile at his jokes. His heart was big for his community and friends. While his life was taken at a very young age, his memory will live on for many generations to come.

Herbert is survived by his sisters, Leslie Matlock of Spring Hill, TN and Wendy Wakefield of WI; a child, Xavier Chitwood of WI; and many friends who will remember him.

There will be no public services at this time. Per the wishes of the family, he will be taken back home to Minnesota for a visitation and memorial service.

Services are in care of Lawrence Funeral Home 203 S. Horton Pkwy Chapel Hill, TN 37034. 931-364-2233 www.lawrencefuneral.net

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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