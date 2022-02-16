OBITUARY: Herbert Clarence Nappier III

Herbert Clarence Nappier, III age 72 of Thompson’s Station, TN passed away on February 13, 2022.

Herb received his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Mississippi in 1972 and was a proud member of the Ole Miss Baseball Team winning the 1972 SEC Championship and playing in the College Baseball World Series that same year. Herb was a retired sales executive in the U.S. steel industry with forty years of service. After retirement, he followed his true passion of coaching high school baseball and was also a teaching assistant at Centennial High School. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder. Herb was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. His kind and warm spirit will be sadly missed.

Preceded in death by daughter, Kathryn “Katy” Nappier and parents, Herbert C., Jr. and Pearle Geneva Searson Nappier.

Survived by: wife of 49 years, Kathryn Leaver Nappier; sons, Herbert C. IV “Bert” (Suzanne) Nappier and Stephen Andrew “Andy” Nappier; grandchildren, Caroline Cecilia Nappier and Zack Beers Nappier; sisters, Elizabeth “Libby” Nappier (John) Shaw and Sandra Long (Ed) Spoto and other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 19, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, 101 Legends Club Lane, Franklin, TN 37069. Visitation at the church will be from 12 noon until service time on Saturday. Memorials may be made to any youth baseball organization of your choice. Visitation will also be 4-7 PM Friday at

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com