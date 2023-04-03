OBITUARY: Herbert C. Muniz

Herbert C. Muniz, age 78 of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at his home.

He was born in Havana, Cuba, to the late Humberto Muniz de la Campa & Herminia de la Calle Ochandarena.

A 1967 graduate of Tennessee Tech, Herb was a 4 year baseball letterman. He was a dedicated surgical sales representative for Kimberly Clark for 27 years. Upon becoming a father, Herb passed on his love of baseball to Michael, frequently stepping up to manage his little league teams. Among a group of pioneers responsible for bringing travel baseball to Franklin, he became one of the first coaches of the Franklin Sox in 1993.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Fernando Nobo.

Herb is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susan Eller Muniz of Franklin, TN; son, Mike (Amanda) Muniz of Franklin, TN; daughter, Cathryn (Bryan) Patrick of White House, TN; grandchildren, Evan & Elizabeth Muniz and Hudson & Declan Patrick; sister, Marta Muniz of Miami, FL, and countless other loving family members.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 7, 2023, from 2:00-4:00 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/).

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

