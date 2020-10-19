OBITUARY: Henry Wallace Derthick

Henry Wallace Derthick , age 88, of Brentwood, Tennessee died Thursday, October 15, 2020. Henry was born in Etowah, Tennessee, to Frances and Norma Derthick. He is survived by his wife Helen.

Henry graduated from West End High School and Vanderbilt University. He worked as a civil engineer with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

In memory of Henry donations may be made to Nashville Humane Society, 213 Osceola Avenue, Nashville, TN 37209-3115, to Nashville Cat Rescue, P.O. Box 140898, Nashville, TN 37214 or to a charity of your choice.