Henry Rochus “Hank” Beyke, age 85 of Franklin, TN passed away March 17, 2020.

Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Retired consultant with IBM. After retirement, Hank became a talented artist.

Survived by: wife of 61 years, Patricia Sutter Beyke; sons, Vincent (Isabel) Beyke and Gregory Beyke; daughter, Julie (Terry) Maxwell; grandchildren, Christine (Duncan) Beyke Stankevich, Ashley (Billy) Best, Madison Blake, Kevin Beyke, Lauren Maxwell and Jackson Maxwell and great grandchild, Damian Stankevich.

Memorial Mass will be conducted 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at St. Philip Catholic Church, Father Bala Celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

The family wants to express that if you chose not to attend the visitation or service due to the virus pandemic, it is completely understandable but please keep Pat and the family in your prayers. The inurnment will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to any hospice care of your choice.