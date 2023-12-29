OBITUARY: Henry Michael ‘Mike’ Hoover

Henry Michael “Mike” Hoover, age 83, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on December 24, 2023.

Born in Helena, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Henry and Jeanette Hoover.

Mike dedicated 30 years to supervising a road team in the communications department for Southern Pacific and Union Pacific Railroad. Renowned for his storytelling, he often reminisced about scaling the highest towers by morning and discovering the best local eateries by night. Mike had a knack for charming his way into the kitchens of his favorite restaurants, eager to replicate their dishes at home.

Music and amateur/ham radio were Mike’s passions. His musical journey began in his teens, playing bass guitar for a newly formed Teen Club band in Helena. He later performed with a country western band at the Arkansas Jamboree in Marianna, Arkansas. Mike continued to nurture his love for music, recording and editing in his home.

In the realm of amateur/ham radio, Mike achieved notable accolades, including the WAS (Worked All States) and the DXCC (100 Countries Century Club) awards. His most significant contribution was during the 1974 tornado in Forrest City, Arkansas. His diligent reporting earned him a Public Service Award and catalyzed the integration of ham radios into police departments throughout Arkansas.

Retirement did not slow Mike down; he relished in the joy of life, spending precious moments with loved ones. Mike had the unique ability to turn any stranger into a friend. Somewhere in the conversation he would say, “That reminds me of a time,” followed by one of his captivating stories.

Mike leaves behind a loving family: his wife of 57 years, Darce Jean Hoover; sons, Martin L. Hoover and Jason M. (Mindy) Hoover; grandchildren, Mayson (Tyler) Danaher, Michael Hoover, Sydney Hoover, and Cohen Hoover; great-grandchildren, Addie and Pierce Danaher; sister-in-law, Joe Dell Brasel; brothers-in-law, John D. (Linda) Gregory and Cecil L. Gregory; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Nick Serban, Jr. Visitation hours are scheduled for 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday at the Funeral Home and one hour before the Saturday service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

