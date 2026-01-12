OBITUARY: Henry Clay Smith

Brentwood – Henry Clay Smith Reverend Henry Clay Smith, age 101, of Brentwood, TN passed peacefully on Saturday, November 29th, 2025. He was born August 17, 1924 in Sunnyside, Kentucky and was a son of the late Clarence and the late Delilah Mae Bradley Smith. His dear wife of 72 years, Willa Dean Bailey Smith, preceded him in death on August 12, 2018. Other family preceding him in death were his brothers and sisters-in-law, Bronvil and Alice Smith and Clarence “Buster” and Carol Smith; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Okla and Jimmy Hagan, LoEva and Fay Martin, Helen and James Thomas, Wanda and Jimmy Jackson; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carson and Lucy Downing Bailey; his brother-in-law, Dr. Joseph C. Bailey and his wife, LaRue Bailey.

Rev. Smith is survived by his daughter, Sandra Smith Abell of Brentwood, TN, two granddaughters, Susan Abell of Marietta, GA and Sarah Abell Agans and her husband, Chris, of Nashville, TN; a great-granddaughter, Lucy Mae Agans of Nashville, TN; his sister, Imogene Smith Norris and her husband, Bruce, of Portland, TN, and many nieces and nephews.

He served in the U. S. Army with Company M of the 134th Infantry as a heavy machine gunner during World War II, seeing action in Northern France and Central Europe. Rev. Smith was a Southern Baptist minister for 50 years, serving churches in Monroe, Allen, Barren and Warren Counties in Kentucky.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:00pm on Friday, January 23, 2026, at Oakland Baptist Church, 410 Church St, Oakland, KY. Visitation will begin at the church at 3:00pm, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Alive Hospice, 1710 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203, Clear Creek Baptist Bible College, 300 Clear Creek Road, Pineville, KY 40977.

