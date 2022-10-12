OBITUARY: Henry ‘Bud’ Kleeman Jr.

Henry “Bud” Kleeman, age 91, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center.

Born on July 17, 1931, in Reading, Pennsylvania, Henry was the son of the late Henry Merrill Kleeman, Sr. and the late Maria Cody Kleeman.

He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War on USS Coral Sea Aircraft Carrier where he worked as a pipe fitter and in the boiler room. He was granted a GI bill and used that along with part time work as a plumber to pay for his college tuition.

He was married to Barbara Ulsh who passed away shortly after they had two sons. Henry was a graduate of Presbyterian Seminary College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Penn State College of Engineering.

He moved to Bristol, Tennessee where he work as an electrical engineer for Sperry Rand Corporation. When John F Kennedy announced “The Space Race,” Henry moved to Huntsville, AL and went to work with NASA as an aerospace contractor working on the Wernher von Braun designs which developed guidance systems for manned rockets.

In addition, while in Huntsville, he served as an Intermittent Pastor and Deacon at Weatherly Heights Baptist Church and Willowbrook Baptist Church.

Henry was a life-long member of the Gideons International and was instrumental in two church plants. After retirement, he became a director for Teen Challenge organization in Cape Girardeau, Missouri for about ten years.

He later moved back to Pennsylvania after his father’s death to take care of his mother. Upon her death, he moved to Spring Hill, Tennessee, where he resided for thirteen years to be closer to his family.

He is survived by his sons, Mark (Rhonda) Kleeman, of Columbia, TN, Kurt Matthew (Gloria) Kleeman of Huntsville, AL, sister-in-law, Belle Kleeman of Pennsylvania, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Barbara Ann Ulsh Kleeman.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Pastor Eric Nichols officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Freedom at Maury Memorial Gardens. A visitation will also be held on Thursday from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice Compassus: 830 Hatcher Lane, Columbia, TN 38401, or a charity of your choice.

