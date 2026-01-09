OBITUARY: Henry Benjamin Roberson

Henry Benjamin Roberson, age 82 of Spring Hill, TN passed away December 29, 2025. Henry was a native of Williamson County, TN and retired as a truck driver in the steel transportation industry.

Preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jo Hood Roberson; parents, John Roy and Mary Alice Bennett Roberson; sisters, Jenny Yearwood, Evelyn Sloan and Annie Adams; brothers, John Blythe “J.B.” Roberson and Roy Roberson. Survived by: daughters, Yvonne Beard, Angela Roberson and Stephanie (Travis) Forrest; sisters, Ethel Richmond and Barbara Tidwell; grandchildren, Makenzie (Aaron) Willis, Emeline (Robert) Mosley, Arley Mae Roberson, Cameron Covell and Sydney Forrest; great grandchildren, Vanessa Mosley, Robert Mosley, Olivia Mosley, Lilly Mosley, Isla Willis, Liam Willis and Malia Lyons and other loving family members.

Graveside inurnment services will be conducted 1:00 PM Saturday, January 17, 2026 for Henry Benjamin Roberson and his wife, Betty Jo Hood Roberson, Jim Taylor officiating. Memorials may be made to the Henry Roberson Memorial Fund.

The family would like to thank Center Wall, Compassus Hospice, Gentiva Hospice and Home Instead and all the nurses and caregivers for their loving care for Henry. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

Source: Williamson Memorial​

More Obituaries

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email