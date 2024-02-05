OBITUARY: Henrietta McMinn Parker

Henrietta McMinn Parker, age 87 of Franklin, TN passed away February 2, 2024.

Henrietta was a 1954 graduate of Cullman High School in Alabama. She was the former owner of the Olde Tyme Shop in Franklin, TN. She was a creative and talented painter; loving mother and Nana to her grandchildren and special friends. Henrietta was a faithful member of Walker Baptist Church for over sixty years.

Preceded in death by husband of 67 years, John Elton Parker; parents, Charles A. “Jack” and Vassie Wooten McMinn. Survived by: son, Roddy (Sandra) Parker; daughter, Jeanene (Trey) Vaughn; grandchildren, Casey Morgan Vaughn and Ally Vaughn (Daniel) Medley; step-grandchildren, Amy Fenton and Emily (Jeff) Smith; step-great-grandchildren, Jadyn, Blaze, Pierce, Chelsea and Seth; sister in law, Becky Parker Still; loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jeff Smith officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Roddy Parker, Trey Vaughn, Daniel Medley, Tony Vaughn, Jerry Vanderburg and David English. Honorary pallbearers will be her caregivers, Tammy Hartley, Karla Gustelum, Elizabeth Maner, Melanie Bayliss and Lisa Patrick.

Special thanks to Debi Miro with Alive Hospice.

Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice or Walker Baptist Church.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Tuesday and one hour prior to service on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/