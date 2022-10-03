OBITUARY: Henrietta Buckner Vaughn

Henrietta Buckner Vaughn, loving wife, mother, grandmother, auntie, and friend, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022.

Henrietta was born in Nashville, daughter of the late Henry Bruce Buckner III and Mildred Hyde Buckner; preceded in death by husband George William Vaughn, brother Henry Bruce Buckner IV, son George Michael Vaughn, and grandson Chadwick Dean Davis.

She will be missed by daughters Avalyn Vaughn Davis and Julie Coke Abernathy; son-in-laws Randel Davis and Steve Abernathy; grandchildren Aron Vaughn, Natalie Davis, Marlin Vaughn, Rachel Nicholson, Trey Coke, and ten great-grandchildren.

She was a devoted mother and proudest of her children and grandchildren for whom she instilled a deep love of family. Passionate about her faith, Henrietta was a long-time member of Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ in Franklin, TN.

She loved Franklin and as a 70 year+ resident, Henrietta was very involved in the community. She was active in and supported The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, World Christian Broadcasting, Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ, and disaster relief.

She was never more animated than when surrounded by her loved ones, but made everyone (even strangers) feel welcome. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends and will be remembered for the example she set as a wonderful Christian woman full of acceptance, grace, generous smiles, and great love.

Funeral Services will be on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2 PM in the chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 12-2 pm the day of the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorial donations may be made to:

Berry‘s Chapel Church of Christ

World Christian Broadcasting

Aveanna Hospice-Checks made out to MYSN memorial fund

The Reserve in Spring Hill for Marge’s Closet-Cash or gift Walmart cards. No checks

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1664501736210914

