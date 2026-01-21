OBITUARY: Helen Thompson Crews

Helen Cassell Thompson Crews of Lexington, Kentucky, 92, passed away January 19, 2026, due to complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

Helen was born January 7, 1934, in Tucson, Arizona, the daughter of Nancy Naomi Zuern Cassell and Whitney Wagner Cassell.

The loving wife of Lyen Connor Crews, Sr. and former wife of Glen Davis Thompson, Jr. Helen was mother to four wonderful daughters, Susan Hayse (John) of Downers Grove, IL, Lynn Erickson (Fred Peters) of Lexington, KY, Amy Thompson (Michelle Theall) of Boulder, CO, and Kay Christmas (James) of Franklin, TN.

Helen is survived by her daughters and a dear sister, Margaret (Peggy) White (the late George White) of Danville, KY, a treasured sister-in-law Bonnie Thompson Reddington (the late Daniel Reddington), grandchildren Ian Hayse, Claire Hayse, Olivia Erickson(Matthew Hutchison), Blake Erickson, Logan Theall, Bradley Christmas (Virginia), Justin Christmas, Jake Vessels (Lauren), Zachary Vessels and great-grandchildren, James Christmas and Ann Christmas. Preceding Helen in death are her older brother, James (Jim) Cassell, former husband Glen Davis Thompson, Jr., and husband Lyen Crews, Sr.

A woman of strong Christian faith, Helen was six years old when she accepted Jesus Christ as her savior at a Baptist Church in Tucson, AZ.

After the divorce of her parents when she was 10 years old, Helen moved with her mother and sister to Lexington to live with her grandmother, Margaret Zuern Kinney.

Helen, a life-long Lexington resident, attended Henry Clay High School and the University of Kentucky. At 51, Helen returned to the University of Kentucky and earned her MS in Family Studies, becoming a licensed marriage and family therapist. Sheworked for the Department of Social Services in Nicholasville, The Ridge Behavioral Health System in Lexington, served as the director of Best House Group Home for boys, and established a small in-home private practice called Where Hope Grows Family Therapy.

Her great love of helping people gave her immense joy as she ministered to those God provided. She was always searching for the best possible therapeutic innovations to promote success and had a life-long love of learning.

Helen and Glen spent many years camping with church friends from Porter Memorial Baptist Church. Helen and Lyen loved motorhome travel. They wintered at Camp Florida in Lake Placid, FL for 20 years with her sister Peggy and brother-in-law George.

Helen and Lyen were charter members of Liberty Road Faith Fellowship in Lexington. After she was widowed, Helen lived with her daughter Kay and son-in-law James in Franklin, TN.

Throughout her life, Helen often asked “How can I best serve God?” expressing her faith and selfless devotion to the well-being of others.

To honor Helen, please consider a donation to her favorite charities, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Woodstock Animal Foundation in Lexington, KY.

Online condolences may be shared at legacy.com. Helen’s daughters wish to express their deep gratitude to Just Like Home Senior Living of Nashville, TN for their loving care of Helen in her final days.

Helen’s gravesite service will be in Lexington at Hillcrest Cemetery, March 14, at 11am with a Celebration of Life to follow at the home of Fred Peters and Lynn Erickson.

Source: Williamson Memorial​​

