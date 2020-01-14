Helen Marian Marlin Paris, age 85, of Franklin, TN passed away Jan 12, 2020. Helen was born in Williamson County to the late Robert Lee Marlin and Mable Wilhoite Marlin. She was a homemaker and former employee of the Harpeth National Bank, member of Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Eastern Star, and The Daughters of the American Revolution.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Charles Paris and sister, Doris Hazelwood.

Survivors include her Sons, Mark (Lynn) Paris, Wayne Paris, and Kenny Paris, Grandchildren, Blaik Paris, Dillon Paris, Zac (Casey) Paris, Casey (Ashley) Paris, Jenny (Slade) Collins, Great Grandchildren, Sam, Luke, Teagan, Emma, and Callie.

Services will be conducted 11:00 AM Wednesday January 15, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday 4-8 PM and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Active Pallbearers are Dillon, Zac, and Casey Paris, Slade Collins, Wayne Paris, and Kenny Paris.

Honorary Pallbearers are Members of Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church and members of the Eastern Star.

Entombment in Williamson Memorial Gardens Dogwood Mausoleum.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to Mt Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.