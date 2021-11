OBITUARY: Helen Marguerite Hanger

Helen Marguerite Hanger, age 92 of College Grove, TN passed away November 9, 2021.

Preceded in death by parents, Arch and Sadie Much McAdow, husband, James Solomon Hanger, and daughter-in-law, Carla Hanger.

Survived by, sons, James C. Hanger, Jerry (Teresa) Hanger, daughter, Mary Jane Hanger (Ed) Paulich, five grandchildren and Eleven great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be conducted 1:00PM Monday, November 15, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Bridgeport Cemetery in Bridgeport, Illinois. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com