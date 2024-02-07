OBITUARY: Helen Louise Bogle Anderson

Helen Louise Bogle Anderson, 94 of the Bending Chestnut Community, passed away Sunday, February 4, 2024, at her residence.

She was born in Daylight, TN. to the late Joe Jaspar and Mary Ethel Summar Bogle.

She was a wonderful homemaker, a loving wife, mother, granny, and caregiver to many children. She was a long time member of Bending Chestnut Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Jeffrey Howard Anderson, as well as 13 siblings.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Howard Anderson; 2 daughters: Beth Anderson and Cindy (Terry) Cochran; grandchildren: Scott (Hillary ) Cochran and Elizabeth (Jordan) Ferrell; great-granddaughter: Avery Louise Ferrell; sisters-in-law: Rosie Bogle and Betty Anderson, along with her nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 2:00 pm at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Tommy Fox officiating. Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be conducted on Tuesday from 4-7pm, and on Wednesday one hour prior to the service all at the Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Scott Cochran, Jordan Ferrell, Chris Whidby, Joe Whidby, Bradley Furline, and Matthew Furline. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gloria Dodd, Jewel Anderson, Faye Ladd, Pam Quirk, Kelly and Jeff Davis, and her nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Kym and April with Alive Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice or to Gideons International.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & Cremation Services 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

