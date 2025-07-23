OBITUARY: Helen Lorene Cornelius

Born in Hannibal, MO, on December 6, 1941, to Joseph Clifton Johnson and LuElsie Elizabeth Johnson, Helen Lorene Cornelius went to be with her heavenly father on July 18, 2025.

Helen grew up in the country, in a small town outside of Monroe City, MO as the second youngest of eight children. It was the simple joys of country life that would one day provide Helen with the ideas and inspiration for her songwriting. Helen loved to sing and entertain from a young age – eventually teaching herself piano well enough to play at church and become a piano teacher. She along with sisters Judy and Sharon, formed a trio that performed locally.

Helen moved to Hannibal, MO in her late teens and married Lewis Cornelius with whom she had three children. Helen loved being a mom, and was a wonderful, loving, mother and grandmother. It brought great joy to Helen to cook for her children and loved ones and she was known to be a wonderful cook.

A naïve but hopeful young songwriter, Helen juggled being a wife and mom with songwriting, mailing her songs to publishers in New York and Nashville before eventually obtaining a writing deal with ScreenGems in 1970. She had a beautiful voice and was eventually paired with country singer Jim Ed Brown, performing for years as a duet and winning the CMA Vocal Duo of the year in 1977, among other accolades. Helen toured for years, both as a solo artist and with Jim Ed, and it brought her much joy to travel with many musicians and artists over the years, often returning home with great stories of the antics of road life.

Helen loved the gorgeous Smokey Mountains where in the 90’s she opened a dinner theatre with then-husband Jerry Garren in Gatlinburg, TN and enjoyed performing nightly before returning to her little chalet in the mountains. An animal lover her whole life, Helen always had a dog by her side. She also enjoyed staying fit, riding her bicycle into her late sixties.

An inspiration and mentor to many, Helen was generous, gentle and kind; a great friend with a beautiful heart who would always listen attentively and offer great advice, leaving you with a feeling of hope and positivity. Helen loved the Lord and reading her well-worn Bible, one of her favorite verses being Philippians 4:13.

Helen was predeceased by her parents, her beloved son Joey Cornelius, and sisters, Alice Thomas, Judy Gattshall, Sharon Carrick, and brothers, Bobby, Arthur and Don Johnson. She is survived by her children, Christy Cornelius of Nashville, Dennis Cornelius of Ashland City, grandchildren, Ross and Morgan Cornelius of Greeneville, TN and brother Elvin Johnson of Jackson, CA, numerous nieces and nephews and one sweet dog named Bella.

Helen’s beautiful voice brought joy to many and her gorgeous ear-to-ear smile, big hazel green eyes and infectious laugh will be missed but not forgotten. Heaven’s choir gained another angelic voice. “Well done, good and faithful servant” Matthew 25:21,23.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 (MichaelJFox.org).

Visitation will be held on Friday July 25th from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. with a service immediately following at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064. A private burial will be held after for family and close friends.