OBITUARY: Helen Derise Landry

Helen Derise Landry, age 83, passed away on January 11, 2025.

She was born on December 18, 1942 and raised in Jeanerette, Louisiana, to proud parents Eli and Gertrude Derise.

She married the love of her life, Richard Landry and they were happily married for 58 years. Through the years they lived in several states across the country, and finally settled down in Brentwood, TN in 1979. She loved traveling and marking things off her bucket list. In later years, Helen enjoyed living in Southern Springs in Spring Hill TN, making many new friends and spending many hours with them playing games and enjoying life. At Southern Springs she was the leader of the Widows Connection Group and enjoyed playing trivia and participating in Tai Chi.

Helen had a love of animals, especially her dog Sophie. She would visit nursing homes with Helen, bringing joy to them all.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood since its founding.

She worked a long time at McDonalds Corporate in Brentwood, and was proud of the contributions she made to the organization.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Eli and Gertrude Derise; husband, Richard Landry; daughter, Angela Landry Dupard.

She is survived by son, Jeff (Pam) Landry; grandsons, Brandon Landry, Paul (Kim) Landry, Trevor (Julia Ventura) Landry; granddaughter, Hillary Landry (Dylan Moore); great grandsons, Johnny Landry, James Landry, Jordan Landry, great granddaughters, Lilianna Landry and Isabela Landry, Layne Moore, Zoey Moore, Kenzie Moore.

Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 – 1:00 on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood, TN 37027. A funeral mass will immediately follow at 1:00.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380 or online at https://www.komen.org/donate.

