OBITUARY: Helen Bernice Zenner

Helen Bernice Zenner, age 77 of Thompsons Station, TN passed away July 22, 2023.

She was born in Chicago, IL to the late Stanley & Wanda Wozniakowski. She was a Bridal-Shop Entrepreneur, Exceptional Cook, loved Tennis, Traveling, Old Movies and all things QVC. She took exceptional pride in her children, grand-kids and great grandchildren. Her home was always open and was happiest when hosting friends & family – especially Christmas Eve.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Zenner. Helen is survived by her sons, Eric (Denise) Zenner of Pleasant Prairie, WI and Mark (Holly) Zenner of Huntley, IL; daughter, Debbie (Eric) Naviaux of Thompsons Station, TN; grandchildren, Abby (Abe) Shinners, Ashley Zenner, Zachary (Ariana) Zenner, Jordan (Shane) Buck, Megan Zenner, Cayden Zenner, Campbell Naviaux, Elliott Naviaux and Alec Naviaux; great-grandchildren, Averie, Lillie and Rowan.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date, contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association or Colorectal Colon Alliance. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

