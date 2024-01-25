OBITUARY: Hedwig ‘Hedy’ Ursula Gibson

Hedwig “Hedy” Ursula Gibson, age 85 of Franklin, TN passed away January 21, 2024.

Member of Lawrence Grove Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She took great pride in taking care of the home and raising her children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William “Bill” Gibson; brother Norbert Skoruppa; daughter-in-law Brenda Gibson.

She is survived by her sons, James E. Gibson of Murfreesboro, TN and William A. Gibson of Franklin, TN; daughters Rosemarie Gibson and Judy Gibson of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, William D., Christopher L., Michael A. and Joshua T. Gibson; great-grandchildren William Parker Gibson, Matthew Jeffrey Gibson, Sylvia Gibson and Peyton Gibson; sister Rosemarie Owenby.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ronnie Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Lawrence Grove Baptist Church. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Saturday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/