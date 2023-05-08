OBITUARY: Hazle Padgett ‘Padge’ Beasley Jr.

Hazle Padgett “Padge” Beasley Jr., age 79 passed away peacefully on May 6, 2023 at Brookdale Belle Meade in Nashville, TN.

As he entered heaven, we are confident that Jesus welcomed him home and led him to the fishing hole He prepared just for Padge.

He was born on November 7th, 1943, in Franklin, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Hazle Padgett Beasley Sr. and Charlotte Robinson Beasley.

He was a graduate of Tennessee Tech at Cookeville, receiving his Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science at Memphis State. His profession, as a shrimp farmer led him to travel to over fifteen different countries where he spent most of his life. He was a proud United States Navy Seabee, who deployed to Vietnam as a security officer in support of the Mobile Construction Battalion.

His life was lived by being of service to others, with an abundance of love for his family and friends. He treasured Tennessee football, a glass of whiskey, a good joke, was a proud Veteran, and always showing his support to service members. He found joy in country music, fishing, hunting, gardening and visiting his friends and family. He was a faithful member of the Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife Jann Kennedy Beasley of Franklin, TN. His two children Daniel (Lucy) Beasley of Nashville, TN and Skelley (Dan) Hull of Clarksville, TN. Forever cherished and remembered by his seven grandchildren: Cody and Kasey of Clarksville, TN; Cora, Samantha, Summer of Nashville, TN; Taylor of Aurora, CO; Leeah of Murfreesboro, TN. His sister: Nancy (Bill) Meldram of Hayesville, NC and his brother John Beasley of Nashville, TN.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 10, 2023 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Williamson Memorial Gardens. Sally Hughes will officiate.

Those desiring memorial contributions are welcome to donate to the Wounded Warriors Project or the Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church.

Honorary Pallbearers: Mel Mckey, Punkin Porter, Roy Ellis, George Mahathy, Rao Manavendra, and Fielding Jewel.

