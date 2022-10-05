OBITUARY: Hazel Sue (Dewberry) James

Hazel Sue Dewberry James of Thompsons Station, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, she was 71 years old.

She was born in Iuka, Mississippi to the late William Jackson and Flora Mae Dewberry. She was a retired Registered Nurse.

Survived by daughter, Dana James (Ben) Chandler; grandchildren, Alexis, Sophia, and Chloe Chandler; and sister, Linda Hoover.

Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Monday, October 10, 2022, at Spring Hill Memorial Park with Ron Phillips officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN. 931 586-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com

