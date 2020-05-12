



Hazel Ruth Iglesias, age 68, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her home.

The family will hold private services at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born March 31, 1952 in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Willie B. and Opal Hayes. She worked as a salesclerk in the clothing industry.

Hazel is survived by her children: Herminio (Brandi) Iglesias of Spring Hill and Tammy (David) Magley of Columbia; brother: Billy Martin of Culleoka; sisters: Ruby Ragsdale of Columbia and Faye (Charles) Cole of Florida; and seven grandchildren.



