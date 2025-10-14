OBITUARY: Hazel Marie Greer

Hazel Marie Greer, age 76, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2025.

Born to Lannie and Pauline Howell, Hazel was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy C. Greer, and her brothers, Jerry W. Howell and Charles A. Howell.

Hazel and Roy shared a beautiful life together — 60 years side by side, and 55 of those as husband and wife.

Although she did not have any children of her own, she poured her heart and soul into raising her cousins, Mikasha (Richard) Clark and Mariah (Isaac) Hulan, loving them as if they were her own daughters. She especially cherished her role as a grandmother (Granny Hay Hay) to Mila Clark, Noelle Clark, Lincoln Hulan, and Marceline Hulan, who brought her immeasurable joy. Hazel also spent many years lovingly caring for her beloved mother, Pauline Howell. Hazel had a very special relationship with her lifelong best friend and cousin, Rick Burdette. They spent so much time together laughing, traveling, and loving each other. Hazel leaves behind many other family members and friends who will miss her dearly.

A talented and dedicated hairstylist, Hazel owned and operated her own salon, where her clients quickly became everlasting friends. She had a remarkable gift not only for beauty, but for making people feel seen, heard, and cared for. Her talent, kindness, humor, and warm spirit left a lasting impression on everyone who sat in her salon chair.

Hazel loved traveling, especially to the Great Smoky Mountains. She made the best home cooked meals and never let you leave without leftovers. Her laugh was the most infectious laugh you’d ever hear.

Hazel was a woman of quiet faith and a devoted member of the church of Christ. She lived her life with grace, generosity, and deep devotion to those she loved.

A memorial graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. at Pond Cemetery in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee, where Hazel will be laid to rest beside her beloved.