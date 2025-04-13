OBITUARY: Hazel Marie Buttrey

Hazel Marie Buttrey, born on September 9, 1927, in Bon Aqua, TN, passed away on April 11, 2025, in Franklin, TN.

Preceded in death by her loving husband Finis Edward “Ed” Buttrey; brothers John Tidwell, Harvel Tidwell; sister Jewel Daugherty; parents Lewis E Tidwell and Annie Lee Tidwell.

Survived by her children Harold (Sue) Buttrey, Neva Buttrey, Teresa (Donnie) Harris; grandchildren James (Jill) Buttrey, Amanda (Jeff) Davidson, Christopher Buttrey, Haley Harris; great grandchildren Evelyn Buttrey, Madelyn Buttrey, Hadden Davidson, Corbin Buttrey, Eric Buttrey, Owen Buttrey, Harper Buttrey; sisters Elizabeth Savely, Magaline Fowlkes, Sarah Brake; sister-in-law Dolly Tidwell, as well as numerous friends and loved ones.

Hazel Marie was a beloved figure in her community and the cherished owner of Fairview Auto Parts, a business she ran alongside her husband, Ed Buttrey, for 30 years. Hazel was not only dedicated to her work but also deeply engaged in her community. She and Ed were active members of the Fairview Chamber of Commerce, contributing to their town for many years.

Her commitment to her faith was evident as she was a devoted member of First Baptist Church for 60 years. In her personal life, Hazel found joy in being outdoors. She loved working in her yard, raking leaves, and picking up sticks. Gardening with Ed was a favorite pastime, and cooking was a labor of love for her. She had a special talent for making delicious meals for her family, particularly her renowned fried pies that will be fondly remembered by all.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, on April 15, 2025, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm and again on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, from 9:00am to 10:00am with a Celebration of Life starting at 10:00am all at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home.