Hazel Earline Billingsley, age 81 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Earline was born in Franklin, TN on January 9, 1939, daughter of the late Earl & Lucy Aliene Ryan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Billingsley; brother, Doug Ryan & parents, Earl & Aliene Ryan.

Survivors include her children, Jeff Billingsley, Cindy Billingsley & Rodney (Darlette) Billingsley; two grandchildren, Adie Billingsley & Kaylie Billingsley; sister, Geraldine Parnell.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM with an hour visitation prior to service.