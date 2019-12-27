Hayley Estrella Carranza Mendez, age 10 passed away peacefully December 24, 2019.

Survived by: parents, Marco and Flora Carranza; brothers, Jesus Carranza, Jason Carranza and Marco Carranza, Jr.; grandparents, Maria Rita Hernandez Martinez, Francisco and Petrona Mendez and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 PM Friday, December 27, 2019 at My Father’s House, 318 So. Margin St., Franklin, TN 37064, Pastor Neil Paez officiating. Visitation will start at 5:00 PM on Friday prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Hayley Carranza Memorial Fund.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com