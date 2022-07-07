OBITUARY: Hayley Eden Frazer

Hayley Eden Frazer, age 28 of Thompsons Station, TN went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 4, 2022.

She was a 2012 graduate of Florence High School in Florence, AL. She formerly attended the University of North Alabama. Hayley was a Team Lead at Chick-fil-A in Spring Hill. She attended The Church at Station Hill.

Hayley never met a stranger and you would never catch her without her phone. She loved spending time with her large family and she would move a mountain if her family or friends needed anything. She had a heart of gold and was generous with her time (and money, even when she didn’t have two dimes to rub to together). Hayley loved her job at Chick-fil-A and she especially loved her coworkers. May God keep watch over my baby girl until Christ returns to reunite us in His glory.

Hayley is preceded in death by her father, Mark A. Frazer; grandfather, Jerry Deese; grandparents, Keith & Flo Frazer. She is survived by her mother, Tammy (James) Hollis of Thompsons Station, TN; brothers, Wesley (Oliva) Frazer of Florence, AL and Jeremey Yeager of Thompsons Station, TN; sisters, Courtney Frazer of Huntsville, AL and Juley Yeager of Huntsville, AL; grandmother, Margie Deese of Fosters, AL; grandparents, Betty & J.C. Franks of Florence, AL; nephew, Luca Frazer; niece, Isabella Frazer and many other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, July 9, 2022 with visitation one hour prior to the service at The Church at Station Hill. Juan Sali will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pursue Campaign for The Church at Station Hill Building Fund www.pursuetn.com. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

