OBITUARY: Hayes Morgan Graf

Hayes Morgan Graf, age 71, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on March 1, 2024.

He was born in Nashville, Tennessee, to the late Richard Hayes Graf and Olive “Jean” Graf.

He graduated from Hillsboro High School in Nashville in 1970 and went on to study accounting at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity, where he served as treasurer and established his well-known reputation for penny-pinching. While working part-time at a university cafeteria, he met Sandy, his loving wife of 47 years. After graduating in 1974, he returned to Nashville to begin his career.

Although he earned a degree in accounting, his passion was electronics and computer technology. From a very young age, Hayes had the habit of tinkering with things around the house, taking them apart and putting them back together to learn how they worked. This often occurred under the skeptical eye of his father, who would later appreciate his talent as he grew up to be known as “the guy who could fix anything,” both at home and work.

Hayes spent 32 years working for IBM in the Nashville office, where his role involved analyzing, troubleshooting, and repairing mainframe and mid-level computer systems. Throughout his career, he formed lifelong friendships with coworkers and received many recognitions for his ability to quickly resolve complex computer hardware issues.

Hayes had a very curious mind and many diverse hobbies and interests. He enjoyed woodworking, amateur radios, beekeeping, and 3D printing. He loved remote-control airplanes and was treasurer of the Music City Aviators. For several years, he volunteered with the Williamson County Rescue Squad and was a lifetime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Nashville. He had an adventurous spirit and loved travel and outdoor activities like boating and camping with friends and family.

Hayes was a devoted husband and father who was very involved in his children’s lives and actively supported and encouraged their decisions. He will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Graf; sons David (Summer) Graf and Michael (Elise) Graf; daughter Rachel Graf; grandchildren Charleston and George; and sisters Ann (Tom) Moreland and Sara (Doug) Remke.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2024, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/