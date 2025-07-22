OBITUARY: Hayden Avery Alexander Barbee

Hayden Avery Alexander Barbee, a cherished child and beloved member of the Barbee and Gomez-Martin families, was born on January 18, 2025, in Gallatin, Tennessee. Tragically, he passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Friday, July 18, 2025, leaving a deep void in the hearts of those who loved him.

Hayden was the light of his parents’ eyes, bringing joy and happiness to their lives in his brief time on this Earth. His presence was undeniably a source of love and warmth for his family, who will forever carry his memory close to their hearts.

He is survived by his father, La’Ronta Lee Barbee, and his mother, Alejandra Maria Gomez-Martin. He is also survived by a sister on the way, Sabrina Ava Angeli Michelle Rose Annlynn Barbee, along with his loving extended family.

Hayden will be remembered fondly by his paternal grandmother, Angelita Barbee, and his maternal grandparents, Sheila McDole and Orry McDole. He is also survived by a number of uncles and aunts: Michael Humphrey, Lamarius Barbee, Squencer Barbee, Juan Martin-Gomez, Dominic McDole, Angel Humphrey, Kayla Gleaves, Nikki Gleaves, and Jasmine Gleaves. Each of these individuals held a special place in Hayden’s life, contributing to his experiences and shaping the joy he brought into the world.

The community is invited to celebrate Hayden’s life and pay their respects during a visitation at Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Gallatin, TN, on Thursday, July 31, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at the same location, beginning at 2:00 PM. Hayden will be laid to rest at Sumner Memorial Gardens.

In this time of sorrow, let us remember Hayden Avery Alexander Barbee for the love he sparked in the lives of those around him, and may his memory continue to shine brightly. Donations can be made to the family via their GoFundMe located at https://www.gofundme.com/f/gsdgq-help-a-family-through-tragic-loss.