OBITUARY: Havva Heydarkheoi

Havva Heydarkhoei Blourchian, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and dedicated healthcare professional, passed away peacefully at the age of 94. Born on September 27, 1930, in Tabriz, Iran, she lived a life defined by love, compassion, and unwavering service to others. She was the devoted wife of Boyouk Blourchian, with whom she shared 60 wonderful years of marriage before his passing. Together, they built a family rooted in kindness, strength, and deep love.

Havva is survived by her three children: Soheila Jahangir (Dr. Mohammad), Sousan Blourtchian (Mehdi Alishahi), and Dr. Allen Blourchian (Yasmin). She was a cherished grandmother to six grandchildren and a proud great-grandmother to six great-grandchildren, each of whom was blessed by her warmth, wisdom, and unwavering support.

A dedicated nurse and midwife, Havva spent her life caring for others, bringing new life into the world, and offering comfort and healing to those in need. Her gentle touch, skill, and devotion to her profession left a lasting impact on countless families and individuals.

Havva’s kindness, resilience, and generosity will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Though she is no longer with us, her legacy of love and service will live on in the hearts of those she touched.

Services will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 11:30 AM at Harpeth Hills Memorial Gardens Funeral Home with burial at 12:30 PM. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 2, from 2-5 PM at the Hilton Franklin Coolsprings.