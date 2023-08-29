OBITUARY: Hattie Elizabeth Simmons ‘Fee’ Bruce

Hattie Elizabeth Simmons “Fee” Bruce, age 100 of the Peytonsville Community, TN passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023.

She was born May 1, 1923 and lived her entire life in Williamson County, Peytonsville, TN.

She was a member of Franklin Community of Faith Church of the Nazarene.

In the mid ‘70s, a grandchild started calling her “Fee”, which soon became a household name to almost all of her family and friends.

She retired from two jobs in her life, one at CPS Industries and the other with Williamson County School Transportation Department.

She was well known for her beautiful embroidery work, her love of dancing, the New York Yankees, the Great Smokey Mountains, baking a delicious fresh coconut cake, and her love for her family, whom she prayed for every day and night.

Preceded in death by her husband, James “Son” “Pee-Paw” Bruce, son, Ronald Bruce, grandson, Brian “Duck” Johnson, parents, Henry and Lena Beech Simmons, sister, Frances Simmons, sons in law, Neil Johnson and Eddie Madden.

Survived by: children, Brenda Johnson, Jimmy (Joyce) Bruce, Ricky Bruce and Donna Madden; grandchildren, Stephanie (Mark) Burke, Maverick (Becky) Madden, Tracy (Emmy) Bruce, Nick (Ashley) Bruce, Jamie Bruce and Tiffany Bruce; thirteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ronnie Johnson officiating. Interment Simmons Cemetery in the Peytonsville Community. Active pallbearers will be Jimmy “Turtle” Bruce, Nelson Dodd, Mark Burke, Maverick Madden, Tracy, Nick and Jamie Bruce. Honorary pallbearers will be Glenda Dodd, Mary Jane Bruce, Allison Wilson, Tandy Bruce, Danny Robinson, Holly and John Skelton, Gerald & Ethel Simmons and Dr. Jean Tan.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the American Heart Association.

Visitation will be from 4-8 Wednesday and 12 Noon until service time on Thursday. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/