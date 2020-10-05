OBITUARY: Haskell Horne Sumrall, Jr.

Haskell Horne Sumrall, Jr., (Hal) age 88 of Franklin, TN passed away September 26, 2020.

He received his Bachelor of Industrial Management Degree from Auburn University in 1956 where he was an honored Spade, ROTC Battalion Commander, President of Kappa Sigma and the Inter-Fraternity Council. Hal was ROTC at Auburn University and was commissioned in June of 1956. He served active duty until 1959, to include serving in the 1st Recon. He was a Captain in the Marine Reserve until 1968. Hal continued his career in Business and International Trade until he retired from Orlando’s Economic Development Commission in 2001.

Preceded in death by wife, Maryann Willman Sumrall; parents, Haskell H. Sr. and Mabel Mathis Sumrall of Laurel Mississippi, and sister, Frances Sumrall Carter. Survived by: children, Ann S. Tidwell, Matt Sumrall and Tina S. Broughton; brother, Ben (Judy) Sumrall; thirteen grandchildren, and seventeen great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at Miramar National Cemetery in the Spring of 2021. Memorials may be made to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation at MCSF.org. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com