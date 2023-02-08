OBITUARY: Harvey Craig Hayes

Harvey Craig Hayes, age 75, of Fairview, Tennessee passed away at his home on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

A native of Arlington, VA, he was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Claude Hayes and his mother, Margaret Hayes Hampton.

He was a Road Manager for Neil Young and the creation of character “Vito Toledo” for Neil Young’s Shocking Pink Tour. Craig was also a musician and represented many country music stars as well as Aaron Neville, Faith Hill and music business affiliates. He was a partner with the music and entertainment law firm of Zumwalt, Almon and Hayes.

Survived by loving wife, musician/songwriter, Pamela Brown Hayes; sons, Luke Aaron Hayes of Arveda, Colorado and Samuel Clemens (Kristen) Hayes of Nashville; siblings, Curtis (Jessica) Hampton of Cape Coral, FL, Robert (Bobby) Hayes of Martinsburg, WV and Leslie Hampton-Lash of Roundhill, VA; sister-in-law, Carol Ann (Jeff) Jones; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

