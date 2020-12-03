OBITUARY: Harvey Charles Matthews, Sr.

Deacon Harvey Charles “Bubba” Matthews, Sr., age 82 of Franklin, TN passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020.

A native of Franklin, he was born on March 5, 1938 to the parents of Mrs. Blanche Cheairs Flemings and Mr. Harvey Matthews. Deacon Matthews graduated from the former Franklin Training School. After 42 years of gainful employment as a Maintenance worker at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, he retired with a splendid reputation.

Deacon Matthews was an active, faithful member and Deacon of The Locust Ridge Primitive Baptist Church for many years. He was the great grandson of Harvey McLemore, a former slave who built the house which is operated as The McLemore House Museum in Franklin.

Preceded in death by his brother, William Cheairs, his sister, Mae Robinson, his parents, aunts, uncles and cousins. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 39 years, Sarah A. Robinson Matthews; daughters, Seneca (Ricky) Leach and Renee’ Norris; sons, Harvey Jr. (Ruby) Matthews, Michael Matthews and Gregory Matthews; seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; devoted nephew, Michael (Queen) Robinson; devoted cousin, Jennie Mary Robinson; several other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Devoted friends, Travis Norris and Chris Belcher.

Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday, December 4, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Deacons and nephews will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Locust Ridge Primitive Baptist Church.

The family members of Harvey Charles Matthews, Sr. would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to Dr. Craig Sussman, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Williamson Medical Center, Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Loy G. Hardcastle, neighbors and friends for your support and many acts of kindness. Visitation with the family will be 12:00 Noon until service time at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com