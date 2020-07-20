



Harry Wayne “Rocky” Potts, age 75 of Franklin, TN passed away July 18, 2020 at his residence. Wayne was a graduate of Franklin High School and was a truck driver by profession.

Preceded in death by mother, Mary Ann Brummett Potts Slate; brother, Gary Potts; sisters, Shirley Beard and Peggy Potter.

Survived by: wife of 51 years, Judy Potts; daughters, Missy (Jeff) Starkey and Stephanie (Brian) Rochelle; grandchild, Nash Rochelle and other loving family members.

Funeral service will be conducted 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Tayla Lynn Finger officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Jeff Starkey, Brian Rochelle, Kevin Potts, Michael Barker, Jeff Stephens and Larry Goodwin. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Barker, Jasper Rochelle, Joe Brown and Nash Rochelle.

Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association or Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Williamson Medical Center. Visitation will be 4-7PM Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com



