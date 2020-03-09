Harry Troxell “Trox” Greenwade, IV age 27 of Fairview, TN went to Heaven on March 3, 2020.

Trox was pursuing a Bachelors degree in construction management and was working as field project manager. He was a gifted athlete with a great love of music and outdoor sports. He had an effortless ability to lead that came from his heart and a magnetic personality that drew others in. It’s hard to put into words the impact he had on other people’s lives. Trox loved Jesus and dedicated much of his time serving the church and ministering to others. His family finds hope and comfort in the unchangeable truth that Trox is with his Lord and Savior.

He was dearly loved and was a wonderful husband, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend. His smile and kind spirit will be greatly missed. Survived by: wife, Gray Greenwade of Fairview, TN; father, Harry Troxell III (Tammy) Greenwade of Hendersonville, TN; mother, Julie (John) Nicholson of Hendersonville, TN; grandmother, Peggy Smith of Hendersonville, TN; sisters, Danielle (Michael) Fermier of Dallas, TX, Brooke (Josh) Jones of Murfreesboro, TN and Megan (Brandon) Mandrell of White House, TN; brothers, Michael (Marissa) Carrigan of White House, TN and Eddie (Holly) Carrigan of White House, TN and many nieces and nephews and other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Grace Chapel, Pastor Ian Gilchrist and Pastor Bill Spencer with a reception to follow at the church. Memorials may be made to Trox Greenwade Memorial Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com