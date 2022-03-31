OBITUARY: Harry Nelson Reasonover

Harry Nelson Reasonover was born to William Bryan and Susie Greer Reasonover on August 26, 1939, he passed away on March 28, 2022 at age 82. Harry was the eighth of nine children.

He is predeceased by Carolyn and Ruby Reasonover, Faye Grisham, Sue Perkeypile, Terry Reasonover, and daughter Lori Collins.

He is survived by his wife Camille, daughters Risa (Derrick) Triplett and Alisa (Dave Pockevich), grandchildren Drew Triplett, Caitlin Gregory, Aubrey, and Ainsley Collins, and five great-grandchildren.

Harry attended Antioch High School and received his B.S. and M.S. degrees from MTSU. He worked at Ford Glass Plant for forty two years before retiring in 2001. Harry served as a teacher, deacon, and elder at Fourth Avenue Church of Christ in Franklin, TN. He lived and worked to bless others.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, April 1, 2022 at Fourth Ave. Church of Christ, 117 4th Ave N, Franklin, TN with Albert Lemmons and Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 PM Thursday and one hour prior to service on Friday at the church. Current and former elders will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. A private burial will take place at Woodlawn Memory Gardens in Nashville.

Memorial gifts may be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Boys Town, Franktown, Graceworks, or the charity of your choice.

