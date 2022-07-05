OBITUARY: Harry Lloyd Dugan

Harry Lloyd Dugan, age 75 of Franklin, TN passed away July 1, 2022. He was born in Franklin, TN to the late J.P. & Nelda Dugan.

Harry was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of Walker Memorial Baptist Church. He was the former Assistant Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 131 and Troop 137.

Harry is preceded in death by his twin brother, Larry Dugan.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol Dugan of Franklin, TN; son, Keith Dugan of Columbia, TN; daughter, Nicole (Bryant) Grantham of Franklin, TN; sisters, Charlene (Hugh) Williams of Franklin, TN and Darlene (James “Skippy”) Fiveash of Franklin, KY; grandsons, Matthew Dugan of Columbia, TN and Riley (Rachel) Dugan of Columbia, TN; sister in-law, Sarah Dugan; beloved dog, Bella and grand-dogs, Rowdy and Murphy.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Friday, July 8, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Andy Wolverton will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Keith Dugan, Matthew Dugan, Riley Dugan, Bryant Grantham, Ronny Robbins and Brian Hope.

Memorials may be made to the Friends of Williamson County Animal Center. Visitation will be 4-8PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

