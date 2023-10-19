OBITUARY: Harry Leon Roberson

Harry Leon Roberson (1946- 2023) of Franklin, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Harry Leon was born to Toy and Bernice Roberson, on September 2, 1946, in Hornbeak, TN.

He has a loving wife Karen Melody Roberson, his daughter Melody Roberson Simpkins, son-in-law, Matthew Simpkins, and his son Christopher Roberson, daughter-in-law, Aliza Morell. Harry Leon has five and a half grandchildren, Ashton, Gabriel, McKenzie, Taylor, and Copeland, children of Melody and Matthew and a granddaughter on the way from Christopher and Aliza.

Harry Leon, a quiet man with a dry sense of humor always had a not-so-clean joke to share. A Vietnam veteran, he served with pride. He wore orange on Saturdays to support University of Tennessee football. He loved visiting with his sisters at Reelfoot Lake and family in Charlotte and New York, listening to music and playing cards. Traffic can move a little faster now that this slow driver is off the streets. Harry Leon will be missed for his love, patience, care, and loyalty.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, October 20, 2023 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Holy Family Catholic Church.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

