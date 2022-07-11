OBITUARY: Harrison Bailey Hester

Harrison Bailey Hester of Brentwood Tennessee passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022. He was 24 years old.

Harrison graduated from Brentwood High School in 2016. He had a love for cars, animals, and drawing and working with his hands, but most of all, his family and friends.

Harrison was intense and artistic. He saw life through a different lens than most. He was such a sweet beautiful soul and that got missed because he looked and acted so hard on the outside. He was the rose that rarely got enjoyed because the thorns were so hard to get past. But for those that had the strength and patience to do so, they were rewarded with a friend whose loyalty and tenderheartedness were unrivaled.

It is truly sad that we will no longer have is compassion to soften our black and white life view. We will miss you so much and can’t wait to see you again. Until then, you will be loved and missed!

Harrison is survived by his father, Doug Hester; his mother, Laurie Peura and her husband, Clay; brother, Connor Hester and step-brother, Maddox; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins as well as a cadre of friends he considered family.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Monday, July 18 at Brentwood Baptist Church with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 pm in Baskin Chapel at the church.

