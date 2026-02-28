Harris Browning Griggs, age 86 of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away February 25, 2026. He was born in Lawrence County, Tennessee on July 23, 1939, the son of the late Harvell and Erma Griggs. He was a graduate of Lawrence County High School and Florence State College (now University of North Alabama) and a member of Franklin First United Methodist Church. He served in the United States Air Force and retired from Printing Industry Association of the South after many years of service. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Gale Pierce Griggs, after 54 years of marriage and is survived by his sister, Glenda Mendina, son and daughter-in-law Michael and Bethany Griggs, daughter and son-in-law Kimberly and Rori Acevedo Bello, grandchildren Matthew, Michael, and Mary Katherine, and great granddaughter Jade. He is also survived by his constant six-pound companion, Molly, a 17-year-old Jack Russell Terrier. His beautiful life will be celebrated by immediate family with a private service.

