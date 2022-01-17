OBITUARY: Harriet Leigh (Hancock) Thompsett

Harriet Leigh Thompsett, age 72 of Franklin, TN passed away January 2, 2022.

Leigh was born in Mayfield, Kentucky to the late Curtis Rayford and Virginia Dell Baber Hancock. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Murray State University in Kentucky.

Preceded in death by son, Ryan Thompsett. Survived by: husband, Robert E. “Bob” Thompsett; sons, Robert E. (Andrea) Thompsett and Russell S. Thompsett; daughter, Laura (Bret) Hanson; brother, Curtis (Mary Elizabeth) Hancock; grandchildren, Robert “Robbie” Thompsett, Brianna Thompsett, Jasmine Thompsett, Elle Hanson, Sophia Hanson, Ryan Hanson and Aaron Hanson.

Visitation with the family will be 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM and the funeral service to follow Saturday, January 15, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1100 Gray Fox Lane, Franklin, TN 37069.

Memorials may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 651 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com