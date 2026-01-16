OBITUARY: Harriet Adams Meza

Harriet Adams Meza – October 26, 1943 – January 13, 2026

Harriet Adams Meza, age 82, passed away Tuesday, January 13, 2026. A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late James Grafton Adams and the late Sara Poynor Adams. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Marilyn Williams and Marita Heithcock and her brother-in-law, Dorris Williams.

She is survived by her children, Christina Meza, Elizabeth Meza, Sarah Meza-Johnson (Dave), Christopher Meza, and Rebecca Meza (Eric); 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; brother, Jimmy Adams; and brother-in-law Jimmy Heithcock.

A private service will be held at a later date.