OBITUARY: Harold Tandy Tomlin

Harold Tandy Tomlin, age 81 of Franklin, TN passed away December 22, 2020. Born in Williamson County, TN to the late Nathan & Edith Tomlin.

He was a former employee of Buford Trucking and Williamson County Waste Department.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Doris Tomlin and his sister, Mary Elizabeth Tomlin. Harold is survived by his brothers, James Lee (Mary Alice) Tomlin and Billy Carl Tomlin; many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 11:30AM -12:30PM Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 1:00PM Saturday at Tomlin – Jackson Family Cemetery, 4460 Harpeth School Rd. Franklin.

Memorials may be made to the Harold Tomlin Memorial Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com