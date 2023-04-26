OBITUARY: Harold Ross Lane Jr.

Harold Ross Lane, Jr., age 91, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Born in Akron, Ohio to the late Vera Shrewsbury and Harold Ross Lane, Sr.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served as a police officer.

He is also preceded in death by son, Richard Ross Lane; and brother, Richard Lane.

Survived by wife, Patricia Rarick Lane; son, Daniel Scott (Joanne) Lane; daughter, Amber (Donald Greg) Wark; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Interment will be held at 12:30 PM Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Nashville, Tennessee.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/